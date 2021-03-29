|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Donald Gardner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, April 2, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Riverton, Iowa Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials directed to:
|The Donald Gardner Family and can be sent: c/o Donald Gardner Family, P O Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Notes:
|Donald entered into rest on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Donald K. Gardner, 74, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Pat Leece
