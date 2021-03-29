Donald K. Gardner, 74, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Memorial Graveside
Name:Donald Gardner
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, April 2, 2021
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:Riverton, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials directed to:The Donald Gardner Family and can be sent: c/o Donald Gardner Family, P O Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601.  
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial: 
Notes:Donald entered into rest on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

