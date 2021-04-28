Service:Pending
Name:Donald L. Royer
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From: 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Viewing Location: 
Viewing Day and Date: 
Viewing Start: 
Viewing End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Donald passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.