Service:Private Graveside
Name:Donald L. Stivers
Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Last Call Ceremony by Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department at 6:30 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Thurman Cemetery, Thurman, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

