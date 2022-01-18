Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Donald L. Yates
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Glenwood, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sat. Jan. 22, 2022
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Glenwood Lions Club or Silver City Fire and Rescue
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:N/A 
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

