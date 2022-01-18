|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Donald L. Yates
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sat. Jan. 22, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Glenwood Lions Club or Silver City Fire and Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|N/A
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
