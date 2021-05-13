|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Donald Lee Cowen
|Pronunciation:
|Cow-Win
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 22
|Time:
|9:30am
|Location:
|Delmonico Room, 100 S. Maple, Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|None
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Greater Regional Hospice Home, 1111 Country Club Dr., Creston, Iowa 50801
|Funeral Home:
|None
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill, Shenandoah
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.