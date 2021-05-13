Donald Cowen
Service:Memorial 
Name:Donald Lee Cowen 
Pronunciation:Cow-Win 
Age:73 
From:Shenandoah, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 22 
Time:9:30am 
Location:Delmonico Room, 100 S. Maple, Shenandoah 
Visitation Location:None 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Greater Regional Hospice Home, 1111 Country Club Dr., Creston, Iowa 50801 
Funeral Home:None 
Cemetery:Rose Hill, Shenandoah 
Notes: 

