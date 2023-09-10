Parish
Service:Services
Name:Donald M. Parish
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Underwood, Iowa
Private Graveside Service

Friday, September 15, 2023

Memorial Park Cemetery, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
Visitation Time: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Memorials:The family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Notes:To read his full obituary, please visit http://www.hoyfuneral.com
  
  
  
  
  

