|Donald Paul Noble
|90
|Maryville, MO
|Tarkio, MO
|Friday, February 4, 2022
|11:00 AM
|First Baptist Church, Tarkio, MO
|Maitland Volunteer Fire Department, Maitland, MO
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO
Donald passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Donald P. Noble, 90, Maryville, MO
