Donald P. Noble
Service:Funeral service 
Name:Donald Paul Noble 
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Tarkio, MO 
Day and Date:Friday, February 4, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM
Location:First Baptist Church, Tarkio, MO 
Visitation Location:Open visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Maitland Volunteer Fire Department, Maitland, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO
Notes:

Donald passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

