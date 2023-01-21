Don & Jeri Ward
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Donald "Pappy" and Geraldine "Jeri" Ward
From:Atlantic, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023
Time:11:30 a.m
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic
 Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to Zion Lutheran Church and St. Croix Hospice.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be held in the coming months at Southlawn Memorial Gardens in Atlantic in conjunction with a Celebration of Life Memorial service for their son, Mike.
Donald “Pappy” Ward, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Exira Care Center and Geraldine “Jeri” Ward, 84, of Atlantic, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Caring Acres in Anita.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service to honor the lives of Don “Pappy” and Geraldine “Jeri” will be held at 11:30 a.m., February 4, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.  The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon Monday.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Don and Jeri’s family and their arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

