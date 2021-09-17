|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Donald Pattee
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Avoca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 24, 2021
|Time:
|1:30 PM
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church - Avoca, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 23, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Pauley Jones - Avoca
|Cemetery:
|Graceland Cemetery - Avoca, Iowa
|Notes:
Survivors include his children Gary (Janet) Pattee of Avoca, IA; Lori (Mitch) Rew of Malvern, IA; Wendy (Chris) Dierking of Omaha, NE; Steve (Nicole) Pattee of Lakeville, MN; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother Lawrence Pattee of Big Lake, MN
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
Anniversaries
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 19