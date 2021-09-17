Donald Pattee
Service:Funeral 
Name:Donald Pattee 
Pronunciation: 
Age:88 
From:Avoca, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, September 24, 2021 
Time:1:30 PM 
Location:Trinity Lutheran Church - Avoca, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 23, 2021  
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Pauley Jones - Avoca
Cemetery:Graceland Cemetery - Avoca, Iowa
Notes:

www.pauleyjones.com

Survivors include his children Gary (Janet) Pattee of Avoca, IA; Lori (Mitch) Rew of Malvern, IA; Wendy (Chris) Dierking of Omaha, NE; Steve (Nicole) Pattee of Lakeville, MN; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother Lawrence Pattee of Big Lake, MN

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.