Donald Greenamyer
Buy Now
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Donald R. Greenamyer
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Riverton, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Riverton, IA Cemetery
Visitation Location:Shull-Gude Funeral Home ~ Riverton
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 30, 2020
Visitation Start:4:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Riverton Fire/Rescue or Hamburg Fire/Rescue
Funeral Home:Shull-Gude Funeral Home
Cemetery: 
Notes:Visitation is open from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Complete military honors will be conducted by the Hamburg American Legion.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.