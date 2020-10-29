|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Donald R. Greenamyer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Riverton, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Riverton, IA Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Shull-Gude Funeral Home ~ Riverton
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 30, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Riverton Fire/Rescue or Hamburg Fire/Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Shull-Gude Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Visitation is open from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Complete military honors will be conducted by the Hamburg American Legion. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Donald R. Greenamyer, 88 of Riverton, IA
Gude Family Funeral Homes
