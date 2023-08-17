Donald R. Holaday
Service:Funeral 
Name:Donald Reed Holaday 
Pronunciation: 
Age:93 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Ravenwood Christian Church 
Visitation Location:Ravenwood, MO  
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, August 28, 2023 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO 
Notes:Don passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Oak Pointe, Maryville, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

