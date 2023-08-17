|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Donald Reed Holaday
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 29, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Ravenwood Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Ravenwood, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, August 28, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO
|Notes:
|Don passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Oak Pointe, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Donald R. Holaday, 93, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
