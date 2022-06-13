Service: Pending
Name: Donald Vanatta
Pronunciation: 
Age: 53
From: Randolph, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:  
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA 
Cemetery:  
Notes: More information by the evening of Tuesday, 6-14-2022. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

