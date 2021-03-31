Donalda Meyer, 71, of Cumberland, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Donalda Meyer
Pronunciation:"Don all da"
Age:71
From:Cumberland, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 3rd
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Cumberland, Iowa Community Center
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Day and Date:Friday, April 2nd
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m.
Visitation End:5:00 p.m.
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Weirich Cemetery south of Lyman, Iowa

Notes:

Donalda Meyer, 71, of Cumberland, Iowa, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at her residence.

No visitation with the family present is planned, instead the family invites you to join them for food and fellowship at the Cumberland Community Building following the burial on Saturday.

The service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com the day following the service. 

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Donalda’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

