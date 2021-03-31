|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Donalda Meyer
|Pronunciation:
|"Don all da"
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Cumberland, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 3rd
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Cumberland, Iowa Community Center
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, April 2nd
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Weirich Cemetery south of Lyman, Iowa
|Notes:
Donalda Meyer, 71, of Cumberland, Iowa, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at her residence.
No visitation with the family present is planned, instead the family invites you to join them for food and fellowship at the Cumberland Community Building following the burial on Saturday.
The service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com the day following the service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Donalda’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Donalda Meyer, 71, of Cumberland, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.