Donavan Hunt
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Donavan Hunt
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Scottsdale, Arizona
Previous:Rural Essex, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, September 5, 2020
Time:10 AM
Location:Mt. Hope Cemetery at Nyman, Iowa
Visitation Location:Open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 4, 2020
Visitation Start:Noon
Visitation End:5 PM
Memorials:Fremont Lutheran Church at Nyman, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

