Donavon L. Wallin, 87, previously of Farragut

|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Donavon L. Wallin
|Pronunciation:
|Wall – in
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Houston, TX
|Previous:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
|Time:
|3:00pm
|Location:
Settegast-Kopf Company at Sugar Creek
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Settegast-Kopf Company at Sugar Creek
|Cemetery:
|Houston National Cemetery
|Notes:
Committal Service with full military honors on Friday, Oct 28, 2022.
4:00pm-6:00pm Reception following service on Thursday, Oct. 27th
