Donavon L. Wallin, 87, previously of Farragut
Service:Memorial 
Name:Donavon L. Wallin 
Pronunciation:Wall – in 
Age:87 
From:Houston, TX 
Previous:Farragut, Iowa 
Day and Date:Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 
Time:3:00pm 
Location:

Settegast-Kopf Company at Sugar Creek
15015 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Settegast-Kopf Company at Sugar Creek 
Cemetery:Houston National Cemetery 
Notes:

Committal Service with full military honors on Friday, Oct 28, 2022.

4:00pm-6:00pm Reception following service on Thursday, Oct. 27th 

