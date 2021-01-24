Donella Jobst
Service:Funeral 
Name:Donella Jobst 
Pronunciation: 
Age:81 
From:Pickering, MO 
Previous:Blythedale, MO
Day and Date:Friday, January 29, 2021 
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville
Visitation Location:At the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 29, 2021 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:United Methodist Church, Pickering, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Donella passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, January 24, 2021.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

