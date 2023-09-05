Service: Memorial Service
Name: Donna A. Perry
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Watson, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri
Visitation Location: There is no visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Donna Perry Memorial Fund
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

