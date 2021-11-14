Service:Memorial Graveside Service 
Name:Donna B. Hamilton 
Pronunciation: 
Age:91 
From:Oklahoma City, OK 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, November 19, 2021 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Salem Cemetery, rural Red Oak, IA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Salem Cemetery, rural Red Oak 
Notes:

Family and friends may meet at the cemetery by 2:00.

The service will be live streamed on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

