|Service:
|Memorial Graveside Service
|Name:
|Donna B. Hamilton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 19, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Salem Cemetery, rural Red Oak, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Salem Cemetery, rural Red Oak
|Notes:
Family and friends may meet at the cemetery by 2:00.
The service will be live streamed on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Donna B. Hamilton, 91, Oklahoma City, OK
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
Anniversaries
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 16