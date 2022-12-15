|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Donna Bishop
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 23, 2022
|Time:
|3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Keg Creek Brewing Company
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Glenwood Public Library or Grace United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
