Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Donna Bishop
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, December 23, 2022
Time:3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location:Keg Creek Brewing Company
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Glenwood Public Library or Grace United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Private at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

