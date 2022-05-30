Donna C. Spalding
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Donna Christine (Mayfield) Spalding 
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Hopkins, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, June 2, 2022 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Hopkins Christian Church, Hopkins, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, June 1, 2022 
Visitation Start:6:30 PM 
Visitation End:8:30 PM 
Memorials:Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor, MO 
Notes:Donna passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.