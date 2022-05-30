|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Donna Christine (Mayfield) Spalding
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Hopkins, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 2, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Hopkins Christian Church, Hopkins, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 1, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor, MO
|Notes:
|Donna passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Donna C. Spalding 76, Hopkins, MO
Bram Funeral Home
