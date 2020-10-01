Donna Clark
Service: Funeral
Name: Donna Clark
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Villisca, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: United Methodist Church, Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, October 5, 2020
Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:00 p.m.
Memorials: United Methodist Church, Villisca, Iowa or Villisca First Responders
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Villisca Cemetery, Villisca, Iowa
Notes:

Donna passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home rural Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.