Service: Graveside
Name: Donna Clement
Pronunciation: 
Age: 76
From: Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Carson Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/656289/donna-clement/

