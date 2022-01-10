Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Donna Cotton
Pronunciation: 
Age:  72
From:  Oregon, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Sat, Jan 15, 2022
Time:  11:00 am
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date:  Fri, Jan. 14, 2022
Visitation Start:  6:00 pm
Visitation End:  8:00 pm
Memorials: Holt County Museum and Research Center
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Maple Grove Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

