Donna D. Franks, 59, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Pending Funeral
Name:Donna D. Franks
Pronunciation: 
Age:59
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: 
Notes:Donna passed away on Thursday morning, October 21, 2021 at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.