Donna D. Franks, 59, of Essex, Iowa

|Service:
|Pending Funeral
|Name:
|Donna D. Franks
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|59
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Notes:
|Donna passed away on Thursday morning, October 21, 2021 at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
Anniversaries
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 23