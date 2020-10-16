|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Donna Eslick
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 22, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 22, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be at the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Donna Eslick, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Fontanelle, Iowa.
She is survived by her daughters: Sue Abbe of Elk Point, SD, Lori (Mark) Preston of Treynor, IA, Mary (Brett) Groves of Greenfield, IA, and Michelle Burton of Atlantic; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Open visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 21nd at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. The family will greet friends on Thursday, October 22nd from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the Roland Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Donna’s family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
