Donna French
Service: Funeral
Name: Donna G. French
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Visitation Start: 6 PM
Visitation End: 8 PM
Memorials: to the family
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

