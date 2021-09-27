Donna Hedrick
Service:Memorial
Name:Donna Hedrick
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Silver City, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, September 30, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Silver City United Methodist Church - Silver City
Visitation Location:Silver City United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 30, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Donna passed away September 23, 2021 at CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

