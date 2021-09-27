|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Donna Hedrick
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Silver City, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 30, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Silver City United Methodist Church - Silver City
|Visitation Location:
|Silver City United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 30, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Donna passed away September 23, 2021 at CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Donna Hedrick, 85, Silver City, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
