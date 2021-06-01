Donna Hillyer
Buy Now
Service:Funeral
Name:Donna Hillyer
Pronunciation:Hill-yur
Age:91
From:Shenandoah, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 5, 2021
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Strahan United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Strahan United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, June 5, 2021
Visitation Start:9:00 a.m.
Visitation End:10:00 a.m.  (One hour prior to the service)
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Strahan United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery:Malvern, IA Cemetery
Notes:

Donna passed away May 30, 2021 in Shenandoah.  Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com 

