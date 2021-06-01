|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Donna Hillyer
|Pronunciation:
|Hill-yur
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 5, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Strahan United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Strahan United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 5, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Strahan United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Malvern, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
Donna passed away May 30, 2021 in Shenandoah. Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Donna Hillyer, 91, Shenandoah, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
