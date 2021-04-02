|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Donna Jean (Crocker) Frueh
|Pronunciation:
|Free
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 6, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. Gregory's Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, April 5, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|Rosary starts at 5:30, followed by visitation at 6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:30 PM
|Memorials:
|St. Gregory's Barbarigo Catholic Church, or Head For The Cure, Kansas City, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|St. Mary's Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Donna passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO, with family at her side. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Donna J. Frueh, 87, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
