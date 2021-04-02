Donna J. Frueh
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Donna Jean (Crocker) Frueh 
Pronunciation:Free 
Age:87 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, April 6, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:St. Gregory's Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:At the Church 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, April 5, 2021 
Visitation Start:Rosary starts at 5:30, followed by visitation at 6:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:30 PM 
Memorials:St. Gregory's Barbarigo Catholic Church, or Head For The Cure, Kansas City, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:St. Mary's Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Donna passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO, with family at her side.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

