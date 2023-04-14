|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Donna James
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Lenox, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 18, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Lenox United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Community Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, April 17, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:00
|Visitation End:
|7:00
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Lenox United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|West Fairview, Lenox, IA
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Donna James, 85, Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
