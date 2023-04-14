Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy this morning, then windy with periods of showers this afternoon. High 48F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.