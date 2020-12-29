|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Donna L. Howell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 4, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 3, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Center Grove Cemetery or Atchison County Library
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri
|Notes:
** The funeral service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**
Donna L. Howell, 90, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.