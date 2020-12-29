Service:Funeral
Name:Donna L. Howell
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, January 4, 2021
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Location:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 3, 2021
Visitation Start:4:00 P.M.
Visitation End:5:00 P.M.
Memorials:Center Grove Cemetery or Atchison County Library
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery:Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri
Notes:

** The funeral service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.