Service: Funeral Service
Name: Donna L. Shineflew
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Mound City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port, Missouri
Visitation Location: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021
Visitation Start: 9:30 A.M.
Visitation End: 10:30 A.M.
Memorials: Rock Port Senior Center
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:

 **The funeral service will be streamed lived on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.** 

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

