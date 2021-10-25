|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Donna L. Shineflew
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 30, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 30, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 A.M.
|Memorials:
|Rock Port Senior Center
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
**The funeral service will be streamed lived on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**
Donna L. Shineflew, 94, Mound City, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
