|Service:
|Name:
|Donna L. (Chapman) Yost
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Henderson, NV, Essex, IA and Northboro, IA
|Memorials:
|A memorial is being established in Donna's name.
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Donna passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Azria Health in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Donna L. Yost, 79, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
