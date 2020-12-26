|Service: Funeral Service
|Name: Donna Leonard
|Pronunciation:
|Age: 89
|From: Persia, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date: Monday, December 28, 2020
|Time: 2:00 PM
|Location: Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Harlan, Iowa
|Visitation Location: Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Harlan, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December 28, 2020
|Visitation Start: 1:00 PM
|Visitation End: 2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home: Pauley Jones Funeral Home
|Cemetery: Valley View Cemetery - Persia, Iowa
|Notes:
Donna Leonard, 89, Persia, IA
Avoca Pauley Jones
