Service: Family Funeral Service
Name: Donna M. Woods
Pronunciation: 
Age: 76
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, Dec. 1
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: First United Methodist Church - Hamburg
Visitation Location: Open Visitation - Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, Nov. 30
Visitation Start: 2 p.m.
Visitation End: 6 p.m.
Memorials: Hamburg Food Pantry
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Public Open Graveside - 11:30 a.m. - Hamburg Cemetery
Notes:Graveside Service is open to the public on Tuesday.  Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

