|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Donna Marie Grossman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 26, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
|St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 26, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 A.M.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Tarkio
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Private family interment, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
|Notes:
Donna Marie Grossman, 96, Tarkio, Missouri
