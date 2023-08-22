Donna Marie Grossman, 96, Tarkio, Missouri
Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Donna Marie Grossman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 96
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Tarkio
Visitation Location: St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End: 10:30 A.M.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Tarkio
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Private family interment, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

