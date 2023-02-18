|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Donna Marriott
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Braddyville, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 21, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Braddyville Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa with a luncheon following at Braddy Hall.
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, February 20, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Braddy Hall, Braddyville Fire & Rescue or Donna Marriott Memoria
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Braddyville Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Donna Marriott, 62, of Braddyville, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
