Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Donna Marriott
Pronunciation: 
Age: 62
From: Braddyville, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Braddyville Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa with a luncheon following at Braddy Hall.
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, February 20, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Braddy Hall, Braddyville Fire & Rescue or Donna Marriott Memoria
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Braddyville Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa
Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

