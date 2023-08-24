|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Donna Ortgies
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 29
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Atlantic Public Library and the Atlantic Animal Shelter.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery following a time of refreshments and fellowship at the funeral home.
Donna Ortgies, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, August 21, 2023, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Open visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday, August 28th at Roland Funeral Home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Donna's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Donna Ortgies, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
