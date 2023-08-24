Donna Ortgies
Service:Funeral Services
Name:Donna Ortgies
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 29
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Atlantic Public Library and the Atlantic Animal Shelter.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery following a time of refreshments and fellowship at the funeral home. 
Notes:

Donna Ortgies, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, August 21, 2023, at Atlantic Specialty Care.

Open visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday, August 28th at Roland Funeral Home.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Donna's family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.  

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.