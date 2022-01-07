Service: Graveside
Name: Donna Rae Edie
Pronunciation: Eee-dee
Age: 91
From: Omaha, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, January 14, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Hastings Cemetery - Hastings, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 14, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the graveside service)
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/629610/donna-rae-edie/

