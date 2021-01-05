Donna Royer, 88 of Glenwood, Iowa formerly of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Private Graveside
|Name:
|Donna Royer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|At a Later Date
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed by the family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Lincoln, Nebraska
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
