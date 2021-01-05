Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.