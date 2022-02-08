Celebration of Life:Funeral
Name:Donna Stogdill
Pronunciation: 
Age:91 
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, February 11, 2022
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Date:Thursday, February 10, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:May be directed to the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Hamburg Cemetery
Notes:

Donna passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

