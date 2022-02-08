|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Donna Stogdill
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Thursday, February 10, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Hamburg Cemetery
|Notes:
Donna passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at her home in Shenandoah.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Donna Stogdill, 91 of Shenandoah
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
