|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Donnis Helbourg
|Pronunciation:
|"Hell Berg"
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Atlantic
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 11, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 11, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m. (Service)
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Donnis Helbourg, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Donnis’ family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Donnis Helbourg, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
