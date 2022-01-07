Donnis Helbourg
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Donnis Helbourg
Pronunciation:"Hell Berg"
Age:89
From:Atlantic
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service)
Memorials:

 

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:
Donnis Helbourg, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
 
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Donnis’ family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

