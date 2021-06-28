|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Doreen Knop
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 2, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 2, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m. (prior to the Service)
|Memorials:
Memorials may be given for the family for later designation
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
|Doreen Knop, 88, of Atlantic, Iowa died on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, in Omaha.
Open visitation will be available all day, Thursday, July 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home. The family will greet friends and relatives at the funeral home, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday until shortly before service time.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Doreen’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
