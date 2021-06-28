Service:Funeral
Name:Doreen Knop
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 2, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home
Open Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 2, 2021
Visitation Start:9:00 a.m.
Visitation End:10:30 a.m. (prior to the Service)
Memorials:

Memorials may be given for the family for later designation

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:Doreen Knop, 88, of Atlantic, Iowa died on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, in Omaha.

Open visitation will be available all day, Thursday, July 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home. The family will greet friends and relatives at the funeral home, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday until shortly before service time.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Doreen’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

