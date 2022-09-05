|Service:,
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Doris Elaine (Jackson) Bowers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Fort Lee, New Jersey
|Previous:
|Craig, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 9, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Tharp Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
Sharps Grove Community Church, Craig.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 9, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Tharp Cemetery, Craig.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Tharp Cemetery, Craig.
|Notes:
