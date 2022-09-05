Service:,  Graveside Service and Interment
Name: Doris Elaine (Jackson) Bowers
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Fort Lee, New Jersey
Previous: Craig, Missouri
Day and Date: Friday, September 9, 2022
Time: 2:00 P.M.
Location: Tharp Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Visitation Location:

 Sharps Grove Community Church, Craig.

Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 9, 2022
Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M.
Visitation End:  2:00 P.M.
Memorials: Tharp Cemetery, Craig.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
Cemetery: Tharp Cemetery, Craig.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.