Doris Elizabeth McMichael, 94, Kansas City, MO
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Doris Elizabeth McMichael
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Kansas City, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location: at the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: service time
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO 
Cemetery: Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Denver, Mo
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.