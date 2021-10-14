|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Doris Griffith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|100
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 19, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m. ( a luncheon will follow the service at the funeral home)
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 18, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Hawthorne Methodist Church, Red Oak, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa (inurnment to follow the luncheon )
|Notes:
|Doris passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
