Service: Funeral
Name: Doris Helm
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Elliott, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Time: 11 AM
Location: Elliott United Methodist Church-Elliott, Iowa
Visitation Location: Elliott United Methodist Church-Elliott, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Visitation Start: 10 AM
Visitation End: 11 AM
Memorials: Shenandoah Dialysis Unit-Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Hillside Cemetery at Elliott, Iowa
Notes:

a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

There will be open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel from Noon until 7 PM Monday, February 1, 2021

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.