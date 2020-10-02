Doris Hensel, 82, of Atlantic, Iowa
Doris Hensel, 82, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her home. She is survived by her husband, Bob. A private family service will be held.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Doris’ family and her arrangements.   Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

